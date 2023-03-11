COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of CICOY stock remained flat at $5.40 during trading hours on Friday. 95 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.