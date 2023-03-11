Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $0.65 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 in the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.