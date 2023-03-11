Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corning by 109.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.