Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. 3,257,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

