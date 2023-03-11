Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.68

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 1435355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

