Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.68

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 1435355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.
Corebridge Financial Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77.
Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
Corebridge Financial Company Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corebridge Financial (CRBG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.