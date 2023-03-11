Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.31. 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 29,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.44. The firm has a market cap of C$344.37 million and a P/E ratio of -14.32.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.