Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading 4% Higher

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.49. 191,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 373,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,199,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

