Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading 4% Higher

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.49. 191,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 373,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
