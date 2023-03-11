Contrasting WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) & Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WOWI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54%

Volatility and Risk

WOWI has a beta of -24.67, suggesting that its share price is 2,567% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.63 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.25

This table compares WOWI and Super League Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Gaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WOWI and Super League Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Super League Gaming has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.54%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than WOWI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Super League Gaming beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI

(Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc. creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience. Super League also creates vibrant in-game communities through the development of innovative experiences and custom content, delivering powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with audiences of all ages. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.