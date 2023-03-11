Contrasting Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -1.91% -8.35% -0.76% NextPlay Technologies -1,295.88% -60.88% -33.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Payoneer Global and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.54%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.03%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $627.62 million 3.45 -$11.97 million ($0.04) -154.46 NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 0.89 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.16

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlay Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats NextPlay Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings. The company is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

