Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in February

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTGO. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Contango Ore by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Contango Ore by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTGO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $165.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Contango Ore ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.19). As a group, analysts expect that Contango Ore will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

