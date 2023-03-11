Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

