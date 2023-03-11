Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $246.53 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $359.56 million and approximately $246.53 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,235.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00334639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00688458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00083149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00543825 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,653,575,882 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,653,471,596.5876827 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15636386 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $258,492,997.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.