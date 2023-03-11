Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:CRK opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.