CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.75. 1,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

CompuMed Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.

About CompuMed

(Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

