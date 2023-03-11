Comparing Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 2 8 2 0 2.00

Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $15.28, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Comstock Resources pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $170.80 million 6.50 $126.12 million $3.35 8.63 Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.83 $1.14 billion $4.01 2.69

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 76.47% 75.23% 72.91% Comstock Resources 31.84% 68.19% 19.41%

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Comstock Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

