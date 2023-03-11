Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 5.4%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 1,701,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,807,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
