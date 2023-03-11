Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 5.4%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 1,701,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,807,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,002.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 359,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

