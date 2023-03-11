Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.75

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.75 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 1475020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.79.

Comerica Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

