Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.52. The company has a market cap of $548.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

