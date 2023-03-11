Colony Group LLC Decreases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

