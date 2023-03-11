CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0325 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $124.32 million and $1.24 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00431425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,900.95 or 0.29161484 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.