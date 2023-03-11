Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.41

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and traded as high as $25.97. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 1,776 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCHGY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.27) to GBX 2,500 ($30.06) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.85) to GBX 2,200 ($26.46) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,700 ($32.47) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,420 ($29.10) to GBX 2,580 ($31.02) in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.46) to GBX 2,125 ($25.55) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

