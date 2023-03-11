CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.43.

CNX Resources stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 497,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,004,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 103.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 81,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

