Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.89. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 43,060 shares traded.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

