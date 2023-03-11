Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.89. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 43,060 shares traded.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
