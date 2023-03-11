Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $837.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.06) and traded as low as GBX 817 ($9.82). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.06), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £869.17 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 837 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 837.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

