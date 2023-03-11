ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 381.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 12,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

