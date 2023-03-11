Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,740 ($44.97) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 4,050 ($48.70).

Clarkson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 3,290 ($39.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,153.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,968.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,661.62 and a beta of 1.31. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,440 ($29.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,945 ($47.44).

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $29.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,696.97%.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

