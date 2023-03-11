Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNY stock remained flat at $16.19 during trading hours on Friday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351. Clariant has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

Get Clariant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLZNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clariant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.