Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CZBS traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219. Citizens Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Get Citizens Bancshares alerts:

Citizens Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.