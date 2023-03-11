Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.