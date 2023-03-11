Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.06

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 36201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Circa Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33.

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

