Cindicator Trading Down 33.1% Over Last Week (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $1.57 million and $3,649.64 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator's launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator's total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator's official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

