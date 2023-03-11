CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Down 0.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 29,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 20,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.
CHS Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.
CHS Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
