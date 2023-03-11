CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Shares Down 0.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 29,389 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 20,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

CHS Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

Insider Activity

About CHS

In other news, Director Scott A. Cordes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,529. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perry Meyer acquired 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

