Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Maso Capital Partners Ltd decreased its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Chindata Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:CD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

