Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) to Issue $0.59 Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22.

