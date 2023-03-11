Chia Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Chia has a market capitalization of $245.15 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chia has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $36.42 or 0.00177095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chia

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,731,008 coins and its circulating supply is 6,731,008 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

