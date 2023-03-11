Chia Price Hits $35.68 on Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Chia has a market capitalization of $240.06 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chia has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $35.68 or 0.00176004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,728,686 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729,086 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

