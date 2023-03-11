Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Up 457.9% in February

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 658,900 shares, an increase of 457.9% from the February 13th total of 118,100 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

