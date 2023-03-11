CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.41.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

