CES Energy Solutions Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.41.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Dividend History for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

