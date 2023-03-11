CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$716.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.47. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92.

CEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.41.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

