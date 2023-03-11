Centerra Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at C$8.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.18 and a one year high of C$13.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.23.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

