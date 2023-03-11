Cenkos Securities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CNKS traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 42 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 362,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2,190.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.75. Cenkos Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.50 ($1.02).

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

