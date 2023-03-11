Cenkos Securities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Cenkos Securities Stock Performance
LON:CNKS traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 42 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 362,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2,190.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.75. Cenkos Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.50 ($1.02).
Cenkos Securities Company Profile
