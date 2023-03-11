Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ceapro Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64.

About Ceapro

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

