Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ceapro Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRPOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64.
About Ceapro
