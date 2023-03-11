CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 226.4% in February

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 226.4% from the February 13th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CDHSF remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

