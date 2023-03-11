CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the February 13th total of 1,531,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Trading Up 10.0 %

OTCMKTS:CBDD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,052,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,928,545. CBD of Denver has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

