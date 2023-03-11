Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $225.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $230.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $227.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

