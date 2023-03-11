Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,205,000 after acquiring an additional 174,361 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

