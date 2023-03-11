Castleark Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.08.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,007. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $210.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.16. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

