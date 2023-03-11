Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.06% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Celsius by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Celsius by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $83.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

