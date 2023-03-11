Castleark Management LLC Purchases 89,834 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,834 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Model N worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Model N by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE MODN opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,153. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

