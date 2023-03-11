Castleark Management LLC Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 477,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,791,000 after purchasing an additional 503,119 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,001 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $14,936,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,506,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $825.82 million, a PE ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Company Profile



SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

